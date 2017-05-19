RF J.D. Martinez continued his torrid hitting since coming off the disabled list last Friday. He smashed his fifth homer in six games on Thursday and also walked three times in the 6-5 win over Baltimore. He's already tied for third on the team's home run list this season. He's also reached base 17-of-25 times. "He's as hot as you can be," designated hitter Victor Martinez said.

RHP Buck Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after Thursday's game. Farmer has started eight games with the Mud Hens this season, posting a 1-2 record and 3.51 ERA. He'll be used in long relief situations for a bullpen that was taxed during the Orioles series. Farmer has appeared in 32 games with Detroit, including eight starts, over the last three seasons, going 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA.

1B Miguel Cabrera missed his second consecutive game on Thursday with a mild oblique strain. Cabrera was a late scratch from the lineup on Wednesday after feeling soreness in his left side. He's expected to miss at least the first game of the three-game weekend series against Texas. "Hopefully, it's very short-term," manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera missed nine games earlier this season with a right groin strain.

DH Victor Martinez was placed on the paternity list after Thursday's game and will miss the weekend series against Texas. Martinez departed with a flourish, as he hit a go-ahead two-run homer. Martinez flew back to Orlando to be with his wife, who is having their fourth child. "It's a blessing," Martinez said, while adding he would return "whenever my wife is feeling good." Martinez is batting .301 over the last 27 games.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann got touched for two more home runs on Thursday but still picked up the win. Zimmermann has allowed 10 homers over his last five starts. He lasted six innings while striking out a season high six batters in the 6-5 win over Baltimore. "He had a real good curveball today," manager Brad Ausmus said. "His slider came and went but that was the best curveball he's had all year."