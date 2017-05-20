1B John Hicks was recalled from Toledo after Friday night's game and will report to the Tigers for probably just two games. Hicks will fill in while DH Victor Martinez is on paternity leave. Martinez is expected to return Monday. Hicks played well for Detroit in an earlier emergency stint.

1B Alex Avila, subbing for injured 1B Miguel Cabrera on the field, was inserted into the cleanup spot in the batting order with DH Victor Martinez being away on paternity leave for the weekend. "It was because of how well he's been swinging it nd (it gives us a) left-handed bat behind J.D. (Martinez).," manager Brad Ausmus said, "We split the righties and lefties the first five slots in the lineup." Avila hit long fly ball outs in his first two at-bats Friday night. He walked leading off the eighth but struck out on a 2-2 curve to end the game.

3B Nick Castellanos has batted second for Detroit most of the season but Friday was bumped down to sixth in the order. It was to "maybe take a little bit of the spotlight off him, see if he can get his stroke back," manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's not really related to those guys (1B Miguel Cabrera and DH Victor Martinez) not being here, not being available. (It was seeing if we can get Nick swinging the bat the way he was earlier. If he starts swinging the bat well, I'll gladly move him back up there. Castellanos, now hitting .228, was 1-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch.

CF Tyler Collins replaced 3B Nick Castellanos as the No. 2 hitter in Detroit's batting order Friday night. But don't look for it to be a permanent thing. Manager Brad Ausmus said it was just a move made to get Castellanos back on track offensively and "if (Castellanos) starts swinging the bat well, I'll gladly move him back up there."

RHP Buck Farmer was only up with Detroit for one game. The Tigers brought him to provide possible bullpen help Friday but he did not pitch. Detroit returned Farmer to its Triple-A Toledo farm club after the game. "Well, we really just needed pitching for this game," manager Brad Ausmus said. "In the bullpen, Alex Wilson was down, (Shane) Greenie was down. I didn't want to use (Blaine) Hardy. I only wanted to use Justin Wilson if it was a save, quite frankly. Chad Bell could use another day he threw 70 pitches a couple of days ago. So we really just needed an arm to cover us. We were just short" He?ll make his regular start for Toledo on Saturday..

1B Miguel Cabrera returns to Detroit's lineup Saturday, according to manager Brad Ausmus.

RHP Anibal Sanchez turned in a sound performance in relief Friday night. Sanchez got seven outs without giving up a run. He surrendered just one hit and struck out two. He's been bothered by a propensity for giving up home runs in the past three seasons.