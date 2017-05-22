LHP Matthew Boyd averaged more than two runners per inning Sunday night against Texas, yielding four runs on 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Boyd, who took the loss as Detroit fell 5-2 to the Rangers, struck out three and didn't walk anybody. "Yeah," manager Brad Ausmus said, "he did have a lot of traffic. And he was able to wiggle out of some of it, but the more guys you put on base, generally speaking, the more runs you're going to end up giving up. That's basically what happened." Boyd added, "I definitely want a few pitches back, but I need to make better pitches."

1B Alex Avila gets squeezed off first base, where he has been filling in the last two games while 1B Miguel Cabrera is the designated hitter, when DH Victor Martinez comes off paternity leave Monday in Houston. Avila has forced his way into the lineup by his hot hitting. He had two walks plus a single Sunday night and is likely to catch the Monday night game in Houston.

OF Jim Adduci will travel with Detroit to Texas to continue treatment for his sore side but isn't anywhere near ready to swing a bat. "We're just trying to take it easy," he said of his recuperation. "We don't want to have any setbacks." He estimated it will be at least another week before he can even think about swinging a bat.

UT Andrew Romine has played in six of Detroit's last seven games and is getting extensive playing time thanks to his ability to play multiple positions. Romine made his fifth start at shortstop Sunday night. He has played six positions in the Tigers' first 42 games, appearing in 33 of them. He has not caught, pitched or played right field to date. "I'm fine," Romine said. "I'm ready to go."

DH Victor Martinez returns to the Tigers' roster on Monday when he rejoins the team in Houston for the start of a four-game series against the Astros. Martinez spent the weekend on paternity leave at his Florida home. His return to DH duties means 1B Miguel Cabrera will return to the field after DHing for Detroit on Saturday and Sunday.

2B Ian Kinsler was in the starting lineup Sunday night for Detroit despite coming out of the Saturday evening game after four innings due to left hamstring tightness. That decision paid off for manager Brad Ausmus when Kinsler smacked his fourth home run of the season to start the Tigers' first inning. He has 42 home runs to open games, tied for sixth in baseball history with OF Curtis Granderson.