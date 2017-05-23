RHP Michael Fulmer tossed his ninth consecutive quality start to open the season Monday, matching RHP Tommy Bridges (1942) for the second-longest streak by a Tigers pitcher to begin a season since 1913. RHP Justin Verlander opened 2011 with 10 consecutive quality starts. Fulmer owns the longest such active streak in the majors.

RF J.D. Martinez was named American League Player of the Week after slashing .389/.607/1.056 with four home runs, nine RBIs and 10 walks in six games. Martinez accomplished the feat fresh off the disabled list, missing the first 33 games of the season with a right midfoot sprain.

DH Victor Martinez returned from the paternity list Monday after the birth of his daughter, Camila Victoria, last Friday in Florida. Martinez finished 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. He is batting .346 (18-for-52) with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 15 games this month.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, per his wishes, so that he can resume working as a starter. Sanchez opened the season as a reliever and posted a 9.00 ERA in 11 games. He is in the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract. Detroit recalled RHP Warwick Saupold from Toledo to replace Sanchez on the active roster.