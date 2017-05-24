CF Mikie Mahtook snapped the Tigers' 19-inning scoreless drought with his two-out, two-strike, two-run home run in the seventh inning off Astros RHP Michael Feliz. For Mahtook, it was his second home run this season and second of his career against the Astros. In seven career games against Houston, Mahtook is batting .375 (6-for-16) with four RBIs.

RHP Warwick Saupold allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in one inning one night after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo. This marks his second stint with the Tigers this season. Saupold posted a 6.23 ERA over two previous appearances with the Tigers.

LHP Anthony Gose made his professional pitching debut on Monday night for Class A Lakeland, allowing one run, one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Gose, who last pitched in high school, logged 372 games in five seasons as a center fielder with Detroit and Toronto before initiating the position change this spring. He faced five batters, touched 99 mph with his fastball and also mixed in a few curveballs and one changeup.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann recorded his 1,000th career strikeout to close the second inning, retiring Astros CF Jake Marisnick on a called third strike. Zimmermann pitched on his 31st birthday and become the first Detroit starter to produce a quality start on his birthday since LHP Randy Wolf did so on his 39th birthday on Aug. 22, 2015 against the Texas Rangers.