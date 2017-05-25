SS Jose Iglesias fell a triple shy of the cycle on Wednesday, getting his 70th career double and 12th career home run. His home run came in the ninth inning, his first ninth-inning homer since Sept. 20, 2012, at Tampa Bay. It was his fourth career game with multiple extra-base hits.

3B Nicholas Castellanos was absent from the starting lineup on Wednesday night for the first time this season, one night after committing his ninth error, the most in the majors by third basemen. Castellanos committed nine errors total in 2016. He is mired in an 0-for-12 skid and is slashing .187/.271/.280 in May. Castellanos will not play Thursday, manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Shane Greene pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday night for his first win. Greene has worked six consecutive scoreless outings and 19 of 22 overall this season. He entered Wednesday ranked ninth among American League relievers in ERA, which now stands at 1.19.

LHP Daniel Norris tossed 98 pitches in 6 1/3 innings, matching his longest outing of the season (April 9 against the Red Sox). He had a seven-game streak of throwing at least 100 pitches while lasting six innings or less, the first pitcher with such a streak since RHP Brad Penny from May 30 to July 4, 2009.