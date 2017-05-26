SS Jose Iglesias finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, recording his second consecutive game with multiple extra-base hits. Iglesias, who fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle on Wednesday night, last posted multiple extra-base hits in the same game on April 8 against the Red Sox before doing so against the Astros, a span of 30 games.

1B Miguel Cabrera doubled in the first inning off Astros RHP Mike Fiers. It marked his 529th career double, which moves him into a tie for 40th place in major league history with Al Oliver. It was also his 346th double with Detroit, which gives him sole possession of ninth place in franchise history. Cabrera has 997 career extra-base hits, three shy of becoming the 39th player in history with 1,000.

RHP Justin Verlander allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He surrendered three home runs -- Astros SS Carlos Correa, 1B Marwin Gonzalez, and C Juan Centeno -- in a game for the second time this season. The Indians clubbed three homers off Verlander on April 15 in a 13-6 home win. Verlander issued at least three walks in a start for the fifth time this season.