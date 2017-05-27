FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 27, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 3 months ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C James McCann was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a left hand laceration. McCann sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch Thursday against the Houston Astros. He is hitting .204 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in 33 games this season.

C John Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He will replace C James McCann, who went on the 10-day disabled list because of a left hand laceration. Hicks, 27, hit .423 (11 of 26) with one home run and seven RBIs in a seven-game stint earlier this season with the Tigers.

LHP Matthew Boyd (2-5) lost his fourth consecutive decision Friday night against the White Sox. He surrendered three runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Boyd's ERA for the season is now 5.40. "I want to keep my pitches down a little more," Boyd said. "I've got to get ahead in the counts a little better."

RHP Michael Fulmer (5-2, 2.55 ERA) is scheduled to start the second game of a doubleheader Saturday against the White Sox. He has recorded nine consecutive quality starts to open the season. Fulmer, 24, is 0-0 with a 4.08 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox.

RHP Buck Farmer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to make his first start of the season Saturday when the Tigers open a doubleheader against the White Sox. Farmer is 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 32 career major league appearances (eight starts). He has faced the White Sox three times in relief, allowing one run in three innings for a 3.00 ERA.

