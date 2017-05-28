C John Hicks hit his second home run of the season in the second game of a doubleheader against the White Sox. He hit the solo shot off LHP Derek Holland. Hicks' other home run was April 23 against the Twins.

OF JaCoby Jones was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. He hit .265 with three home runs for Toledo. He was Detroit's opening day center fielder before he took a pitch to the face.

RHP Michael Fulmer (5-3) allowed three runs and nine hits in eight innings for Detroit in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Chicago. He has made 10 consecutive quality starts to begin the season, tying RHP Justin Verlander for the most in team history to begin a season. Fulmer is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA all-time against the White Sox.

RHP Buck Farmer (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 in his season debut against the White Sox after he was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to be Detroit's 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Chicago. He gave up three hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings in the second game of the doubleheader. It was his first win in nine major league starts.

DH Victor Martinez hit his fourth home run of the season on a solo shot in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He's now batting .264 and has 25 RBIs this season.

2B Ian Kinsler (left hamstring strain) went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. The injury is a lingering hamstring issue, manager Brad Ausmus said. He is hitting .239 with four home runs this season.