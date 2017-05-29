OF Alex Presley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. He hit .213 with two home runs in 40 games with Toledo. He started in center field Sunday against the White Sox and had an RBI double.

2B Andrew Romine ended White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez's perfect-game bid with a leadoff single in the seventh on Sunday. He also had an RBI triple. He is batting .238.

OF Tyler Collins was designated for assignment to make room for OF Alex Presley from Triple-A Toledo before Sunday's game against the White Sox. Collins hit .200 with 46 strikeouts in 146 plate appearances.

RHP Buck Farmer was returned to Triple-A Toledo after he was the 26th man in Saturday's doubleheader. Farmer struck out a career-high 11 in 6 1/3 scoreless innings Saturday against the White Sox for his first major league victory.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (4-4, 6.47 ERA) allowed a season-high seven runs and eight hits, struck out three and walked one in five innings Sunday. He gave up three home runs to bring his season total to 16. He threw a season-low 79 pitches.