C James McCann has five stitches in his left hand after being hit by a pitch and going on the disabled list Friday. "Today's my first day running, throwing, so once this is healed, I'll feel good," McCann said. "Obviously frustrating, but the good news is, once it's healed there should be no after effects."

RHP Shane Greene retired only one of the four Royals he faced in the sixth, charged with two runs on two hits and a walk. "Greene's been outstanding for us," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "Quite frankly, he might be our best pitcher out of the bullpen, the last month. But, I didn't think he had it, really. He wasn't as sharp today. It was a tough decision, but I ended up going with the lefty on lefty matchup."

LHP Daniel Norris got a no-decision, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA in 26 career road victories. "I think there are a lot of good things to take out of this one," Norris said. "I think so far this year it's the closest I've felt to being kind of where I need to be. I only went five innings, gave up a few runs, but there's just that feeling of the way the ball's coming out of my hand. This is the closest I've felt."

RHP Francisco Rodriguez began the season as the Detroit closer, saving five of his first six chances. But he has not logged a save since May 2. He has four blown saves in his past six chances. He came in in the seventh inning Monday, the earliest he pitched this year, but gave up a two-run homer to Eric Hosmer to erase a one-run advantage. "I don't even know how Hosmer hit it based upon where that pitch was," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "He hit it well, I guess. It's in the books." Rodriguez has allowed six home runs in 17 1/3 innings.

RHP Justin Verlander allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings in his previous start, Thursday at Houston. He draws his 42nd career starting assignment against the Royals Tuesday.