C John Hicks caught RHP Justin Verlander for the first time in his career. "We gave up one run over seven innings," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of the Verlander-Hicks pairing. "I'd say it worked pretty well. Can't complain about the pitching. The pitching was outstanding."

LHP Matthew Boyd starts the series finale for the Tigers. Boyd has dropped his past four decisions. He is 0-2 with a 14.40 ERA in three career starts at Kansas City.

2B Dixon Machado batted leadoff for the first time in his career. His sixth inning single was one of the three Detroit hits. Machado had batted last in the order seven times and three times hit eighth in 10 starts this season.

DH Victor Martinez was visited by manager Brad Ausmus and the trainer after he grimaced after a 2-2 pitch in the fourth inning. He remained in the game, grounding out on the next pitch. "His right elbow was bothering him," Ausmus said. "He's fine. He did something to his elbow."

RHP Justin Verlander still has not won a road game this year, but certainly was not the one to blame Tuesday in a 1-0 loss at Kansas City. Verlander matched a season-high seven innings, gave up six hits, five of them singles, walked one and struck out five. "This was one of his best performances of the year," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "His fastball location was good. His curveball was real good early. His slider was good the whole game. He threw some really strong changeups, so he had all four pitches working as well as any outing he's had all year."