F Mikie Mahtook looks better with more playing time. Mahtook has seen his playing time go up over the last couple of weeks and his bat has perked up a bit. He was 2-for-5 Friday night with the first hit a solid solo home run. Mahtook also added an RBI double in the eighth. He's getting some starts in center, a position the Tigers need to have someone take hold of.

LHP Matthew Boyd was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Friday night's 15-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Boyd was winless all through May and in recent starts was giving up more than a hit per inning. "I have no one to blame but myself," Boyd said. "I put myself in this hole." If Boyd can get his aggressiveness and control back, he shouldn't be in Toledo too long."

RHP Michael Fulmer gave up five runs Friday night but his teammates also backed him with 15 of their own. Fulmer improved to 6-3 after absorbing a shutout loss in each of his last two starts, one of which was at Chicago against the White Sox. "His stuff was a good as we've seen all year," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Statistically, this outing was probably one of his weakest. But his stuff was as good as I've seen it all year."

LHP Daniel Stumpf was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after Detroit beat the Chicago White Sox 15-5 Friday night. Stumpf, who elected to stay with the Detroit organization after being cut loose as a two-time Rule 5 draft pick, may only be with the Tigers through mid-week. He replaces starter LHP Matthew Boyd on the Detroit roster but has worked out of the bullpen all season for the Mud Hens. Boyd's spot in the rotation was pushed back because Detroit had Thursday off and will have next Monday off as well. The Tigers won't need a fifth starter possibly until late next week.

RF J.D. Martinez fell a single shy of the cycle Friday night, collecting a double, home run and triple through the first six innings. Martinez batted in the seventh but flied out to right. "I mean, quite frankly, I would've taken him out of the game earlier," manager Brad Ausmus said, "but he had the opportunity to get a cycle, and I didn't want to leave that dangling out there. So, we let him go as long as we could. I'd rather get him off his feet every once in awhile to rest him, but you don't get many opportunities at a cycle."

1B Miguel Cabrera keeps moving up the lists in various hitting categories as he moves toward a Hall of Fame career. Cabrera had a pair of doubles, good for three RBIs on Friday night, to become just the 39th player in major league history to have 1,000 or more extra-base hits. He also added a sacrifice fly for a four-RBI night. Cabrera has 532 doubles and 451 home runs plus 17 triples for his extra base total of 1,000. He entered the game hitting just .260 with five home runs and 22 RBI. "Right now, I don't think there's anything wrong with Miggy," manager Brad Ausmus said pregame. "I feel like we've talked about Miggy in this vein every year I've been here. And every year he seems to end up hitting."

DH Victor Martinez came out of the game in the fifth inning Friday night, replaced after suffering what appeared to be the flu. Martinez batted three times and had one single in the first four innings. OF Alex Presley batted for him in the fifth. "He's just been sick the last couple days," manager Brad Ausmus said, "so when the lead opened up a bit, we got him out of there." Martinez didn't look too bad as he left the clubhouse but might be held out of action Saturday as a precaution.