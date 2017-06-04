C James McCann was slated to take pregame batting practice for the first time since going on the 10-day disabled list last week. He suffered a five-stitch cut on his left hand when hit by a pitch. "He got the stitches out (Friday)," manager Brad Ausmus said. "They told him just to take the day (off)." McCann is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday but the Tigers aren't playing that day. He is expected to be activated Tuesday.

LHP Daniel Stumpf reported to the Tigers prior to Saturday's game and was available to work out of the bullpen. He made his Detroit debut in the seventh inning, facing two batters and giving up a single before striking out a batter. He was a Rule 5 choice of Detroit's during the winter, his second time as a Rule 5 selection, and elected to remain in the Tigers' organization even though they cut him. "I thought my opportunity was really good here," he said. "My main goal was to get back here." Stumpf will work short relief for Detroit. "He's not a long man or anything like that," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's left-handed, probably a one inning reliever, but not necessarily specifically against lefties. If there's two lefties and a righty coming up an inning, I might put him out there. He can throw up to the mid-90s." Control has been an issue in the past.

SS Jose Iglesias had his second straight three-hit game Saturday, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Iglesias has followed a cold spell by going 17 for 38 (.447) over his last 10 games.

CF Alex Presley hit his first home run with Detroit in the second inning Saturday. Presley is being used by manager Brad Ausmus as sort of a platoon center fielder with OF Mikie Mahtook, who hits right-handed. Presley had two singles for a three-hit game.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann regained his sharp slider Saturday and it helped him pitch six solid innings of Detroit's 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. "His slider was better, noticeably I think," said Detroit bench coach Gene Lamont, who took over as manager when Brad Ausmus was ejected in the second inning. "His control was better. When you throw a good slider instead of a hanging slider, it's a big difference." "It was the pitch I had at the start of last season," Zimmermann said. "But then when I got hurt, it seemed to get away from me. I definitely had a different grip. So after my last start, in the bullpen, I got my old grip back. It felt more and more normal." Zimmermann gave up seven hits and two walks in six innings but left the bases loaded in the fifth.