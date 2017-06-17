C/1B John Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday night, his third tour of action with Detroit this season. In 14 previous games with the Tigers, Hicks is batting .306 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

RHP Warwick Saupold has had some success serving as a bridge man for Detroit this season. Saupold was brought in with a man on first, nobody out and a run having scored in the seventh. That made it 13-3, however, and Saupold protected the lead with two innings of shutout relief. He's turned in three strong relief outings and one clunker.

1B Alex Avila replaced DH Miguel Cabrera as the first baseman on Friday night. He'll catch some, play first and be the designated hitter as manager Brad Ausmus rotates players as his designated hitter while DH Victor Martinez is out. "Alex Avila, the way he's swinging the bat, we'd like to keep him in the lineup," Ausmus said. "This is a good way to keep him in the lineup without having him catch all the time." Avila was the swing man on a 1-3-2 double play that thwarted a steal of home attempt by CF Mallex Smith in the fourth inning and also hit a leadoff home run, his 10th, that triggered a four-run fourth.

RF J.D. Martinez moved up from fifth to fourth in the batting order Friday night and will probably reside in that spot while DH Victor Martinez is on the disabled list. "I'm hoping he's all right," he said of Victor Martinez. "It's not going to change anything for me. They all know (how to pitch to) me anyway."

LHP Daniel Norris went two batters into the seventh Friday night and left with a big lead that made him the winning pitcher. "He was good," manager Brad Ausmus said. "With some of the time in the dugout with the high-scoring innings, I think that kind of caught up with him there at the end, but I thought he threw very well. He was better at throwing strikes." Norris gave up a triple and a single to open the seventh and was replaced by RHP Warwick Saupold.

DH Miguel Cabrera served as Detroit's designated hitter Friday night in the absence of DH Victor Martinez, placed on the disabled list with an irregular heartbeat. "It may be depending on the opposing pitcher," manager Brad Ausmus said of his DH situation. "There may be some kind of rotation. Kevin Rand came and said Miggy's hip was bothering him. So I just figured the obvious choice would be Miggy. As long as he's able to hit. Of course, Miggy being Miggy, said, 'Why don't you DH Alex (Avila)?' I said that's a good idea and I might some time but I figure if we can get you off your feet rather than standing for nine innings, maybe we can knock this thing out." Cabrera doubled and scored a run in the five-run fifth but also had a key walk to help Detroit score five times in the fourth. He may be back at first base Saturday.

DH Victor Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. Martinez was hospitalized overnight after reporting cold sweats and a racing heartbeat during Detroit's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. "I talked to Vic," manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's a little bit scary. It's not something at his age you generally consider an issue or worry about. That being said, he's making it through. There's a little bit of an unknown factor that's causing more anxiety than anything else." Ausmus said he expected to have more information on Saturday because Martinez was being held overnight for more observation and tests.