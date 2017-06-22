RHP Shane Greene came in with two runners on base in the sixth inning Wednesday at Seattle and stranded them both. He has allowed only four of 30 inherited runners to score this season, an American League-leading rate of 13.3 percent. Greene (1-1) wasn't so fortunate in the next inning, however, giving up four runs to take the loss.

RHP Justin Verlander retired the first 16 batters he faced Wednesday, striking out 10 of them, before a bunt single by Seattle's Jarrod Dyson. Verlander also didn't make it out of the sixth inning, although he wasn't responsible for the Tigers' 7-5 loss. He allowed three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings, with one walk and 11 strikeouts. "I don't know if it did anything in particular," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said of whether Verlander was affected by having his perfect game broken up by a bunt. "That was the first time he was throwing out of the stretch. He looked really good out of the windup for five innings, he was outstanding. He was throwing the fastball by guys like he did last year, his curveball was much sharper. It was looking like his best outing of the year."

2B Ian Kinsler has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games. He homered in the ninth inning Wednesday off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz, going deep for the second consecutive game.

LF Justin Upton had two run-scoring singles to extend his hitting streak to six games Wednesday. Upton has reached base safely in 19 straight games. He is batting .347 (25-for-72) with five home runs and 25 RBIs during that stretch.