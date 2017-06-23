RHP Michael Fulmer, who is scheduled to start Friday in San Diego, leads the American League with 0.42 home runs allowed per nine innings and is second in the league with 11 quality starts. Fulmer hasn't allowed a homer in his past 58 innings, dating to April 29 against the Chicago White Sox. He's also among AL leaders in fewest walks per nine innings (2.09, sixth) and ERA (3.45, 10th).

3B Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-3 and has hits in 16 of his 20 games this month. He's batting .303 with four homers and 12 RBIs during that stretch.

LHP Daniel Norris (4-5) struggled with his command early Thursday, and that cost him. Norris walked two of the first three batters in the second, which led to a three-run inning. He also gave up a two-run homer to Robinson Cano in the third. Norris allowed five hits in six innings, but he also gave up five runs. He walked three and struck out five.

DH Victor Martinez, who was put on the 10-day disabled June 16 with an irregular heartbeat that required hospitalization, has begun light cardio workouts and hitting off a tee, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. In 60 games this season, Martinez is batting .261 with five home runs and 29 RBIs.

2B Ian Kinsler hit a home run for the third consecutive game, a solo shot in the third inning. Kinsler went 2-for-4 for his 14th multi-hit game of the season. Kinsler has hits in 12 of his past 14 games, batting .305 with four homers and eight RBIs.

LF Justin Upton hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games and his run of reaching base to 20 games. In the past 20 games, Upton is hitting .342 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.