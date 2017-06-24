RHP Michael Fulmer took the loss Friday despite allowing only one run on two hits and four walks. It was Fulmer's 12th quality start in his 14th start of the season. Only Boston's Chris Sale (13) has more quality starts.

OF Alex Presley was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday. Presley was injured in a collision with a wall while in pursuit of a ball. He was hitting .249 (12-for-49) with a homer and five RBIs in 18 games.

RHP Bruce Rondon, 26, was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. Rondon was 0-1 and had a 40.50 ERA (six runs allowed on four hits and three walks over 1 1/3 innings) in three appearances earlier this season with the Tigers. He was 0-1 with Triple-A Toledo with a 3.04 ERA in 28 appearances (26 1/3 innings).

OF Matt den Dekker was promoted from Triple-A Toledo Friday. Den Dekker, 29, was hitting .258 in Triple-A this season with six homers and 20 RBIs in 155 at-bats. He played parts of the last four seasons with the Mets and the Nationals in the National League and hit .236 with seven homers in 343 at-bats.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez lost his job as closer last month. On Friday, the veteran simply lost his job. The Detroit Tigers released Rodriguez one day after the 35-year-old served up a grand slam to Robinson Cano during Thursday's 9-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Rodriguez was just 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA in 28 appearances this season. He served up nine homers in 25 1/3 innings and blew six save opportunities and converted seven.