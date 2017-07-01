LHP Matt Boyd will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday under the 26-man rule for doubleheaders. He was scheduled start one of the two games but will now serve in long relief if needed due to Friday's postponement. Boyd made 11 starts with the Tigers, going 2-5 with a 5.69 ERA, before he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. He's pitched well in the minors, going 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA in five starts.

RHP Michael Fulmer did something unusual in the ninth inning against Kansas City on Thursday. Fulmer came within one out of a complete-game shutout but didn't finish the game as the Royals scored three runs. He's the first pitcher to give up three or more runs after tossing 8 2/3 shutout innings with no one on base since the Yankees' Melido Perez on July 8, 1994. The last Detroit pitcher to lose a shutout bid in that fashion was Frank Lary on Aug. 8, 1959.

OF Jim Adduci played eight innings in center field on Thursday as he continues his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo. Adduci was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 11, with an oblique strain. He has one hit in 10 at-bats in his first three games of the rehab assignment. The club wants him to get 30-40 at-bats before they decide whether to bring him back to the majors.

LF Justin Upton did most of his damage during his first season with the Tigers last year in the final two months. He's enjoyed a much more satisfying first half this year, leading the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (52) and tying for the lead in runs scored (48). "He's definitely not breaking bats (in frustration) every day like he was last year around this time of the year," right fielder J.D. Martinez said. "Last year, he really wasn't feeling comfortable with his swing."