CF Alex Presley made his first start Thursday since he was activated from the seven-day concussion list earlier in the week. He was productive, rapping two RBI singles and also drawing a walk. Presley, who also stole a base, is batting .269 in 19 games with the Tigers. Mikie Mahtook played regularly in centerfield during Presley's absence but Presley will continue to get starts against certain right-handers.

INF Dixon Machado hit his first major league home run Thursday. Machado blasted a 1-1 pitch off San Francisco's Chris Stratton into the left-field stands. Machado was making a spot start for shortstop Jose Iglesias, who got the afternoon off. He's hitting .314 despite his limited opportunities to play. He has been on the active roster all season but has only 70 official at-bats. Machado will likely become a starter if either Ian Kinsler or Jose Iglesias gets dealt before the trading deadline.

LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. He'll give manager Brad Ausmus another left-handed option out of the bullpen for the weekend series in Cleveland. Hardy has bounced back and forth between Toledo and Detroit this season. He's made 20 relief appearances with the Tigers, the most recent on June 6, and is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA.

LHP Daniel Norris was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left groin strain. That may, in part, explain why he's been so ineffective in recent starts. He has allowed five earned runs in each of his last three outings. He lasted four innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, tying his season high with four walks while tying his season low with two strikeouts. The All-Star break gives the Tigers time to fill his rotation spot, mostly likely with Matt Boyd.

DH Victor Martinez remained at 1,999 hits for his career as manager Brad Ausmus opted to give him Thursday off. Martinez will get a chance to set the milestone this weekend at Cleveland, where he played from 2002-09. Martinez had four hits in the first two games of the three-game series against San Francisco. He'll become the ninth active player to reach 2,000, a list that includes teammate Miguel Cabrera.