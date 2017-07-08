3B Nick Castellanos leads the American League with six triples, which ties his career high. Castellanos also had six in 2015. The last Detroit player to lead the league in triples was OF Austin Jackson, with 10 in 2012.

DH Victor Martinez slapped a single to left field in the second inning for the 2,000th hit of his career. Ironically, he got it against the Indians, for whom he got the first 900 hits of his career. "That's special. There aren't a lot of people who can say they've done that," said manager Brad Ausmus. Only eight other active players in the majors have 2,000 hits: Ichiro Suzuki (3,054), Adrian Beltre (2,975), Albert Pujols (2,901), Carlos Beltran (2,681), Miguel Cabrera (2,589) Robinson Cano (2,295), Matt Holliday (2,056), and Jose Reyes (2,030).

RHP Justin Verlander will start Saturday's game, his second consecutive start against Cleveland. His last start against the Indians was ugly. In an 11-8 loss to the Indians on July 2, Verlander gave up seven runs on nine hits, with three walks and no strikeouts. Verlander has more starts (52) and more losses (career record: 20-23) against Cleveland than against any other major league team.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann pitched just three innings, his shortest start of the season and his shortest outing since pitching one inning in a start against Baltimore on Sept. 10, 2016. In his three innings of work, Zimmermann gave up five runs on eight hits. "When he is inconsistent, it's usually because of a lack of movement on his slider, and that was the case tonight," said Manager Brad Ausmus.

OF Justin Upton has been added to the American League All-Star team. Upton was added to the team because RHP Michael Fulmer is pitching Sunday against the Indians and will not pitch in the All-Star game. This will be Upton's fourth career All-Star selection, his first as an American Leaguer. He was selected to the National League All-Star team in 2009 2011 and 2015.