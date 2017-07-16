RHP Michael Fulmer posted his fourth straight win Saturday to improve to 10-6 and worked eight innings for the third time in four starts, limiting the Blue Jays to a season-low two hits. Fulmer is 2-0 lifetime against Toronto with a 0.64 ERA and the Blue Jays have only collected four hits off him in 14 innings.

OF J.D. Martinez went 3-for-4 in Saturday's victory over Toronto, including a double and his 15th home run of the season, accounting for five RBIs. A two-run single in the third inning was his first hit of the night and extended Martinez's hitting streak to seven games. He's hitting .579 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in the third inning this season.

LHP Daniel Norris was scheduled to throw another bullpen session prior to Sunday's game to determine whether he will be activated from the disabled list to make a start Tuesday at Kansas City. Norris threw a bullpen session Friday that Tigers manager Brad Ausmus described as "mediocre." The issue wasn't Norris' groin injury, but his command of his pitches.

1B Miguel Cabrera recorded three hits in Saturday's victory over Toronto, the highlight of which was his 12th homer of the season. That gives Cabrera 458 homers, four shy from tying Jose Canseco and Adam Dunn for 35th on the all-time MLB list. Cabrera also moved past Mike Schmidt (1,595) for 33rd spot on the MLB career RBI list and is four RBI shy of 1,600.