LHP Matt Boyd will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo and start on Tuesday in Kansas City. Boyd began the season in the rotation but was demoted after several ineffective starts in which his ERA ballooned to 5.69. He's 3-3 with a 2.82 ERA in eight outings at Toledo. He could stick around if he is effective against the Royals.

LF J.D. Martinez was replaced by a pinch-runner in the 10th inning on Sunday after he stole second base. Manager Brad Ausmus said Martinez tweaked his ankle on the play but he should be fine to play on Monday. Martinez had a productive day prior to departing, smashing a tying solo homer in the eighth inning off Toronto reliever Danny Barnes. He also had a sacrifice fly and walked twice. Martinez leads the team in homers with 16 despite appearing in just 56 games due to a foot injury suffered in spring training.

LHP Daniel Norris will make a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Norris is on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain. He threw a bullpen session on Sunday and looked better than he did in his previous one on Friday. "He said he's ready to pitch," manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann needs a quality start and Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium might be the place to do it. Zimmermann, who starts the opener of a seven-game road trip on Monday, has a 2-0 record with a 1.23 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 innings at the Royals' home park. Zimmermann's last start prior to the All-Star break was a disaster, as he allowed five runs on eight hits in three innings against Cleveland on July 7. Aside from perhaps Miguel Cabrera, Zimmermann might be the team's most unmovable piece. He still has three-plus years remaining on his five-year, $110 million contract.

RHP Anibal Sanchez had his shakiest start since rejoining the rotation against Toronto on Sunday. Sanchez gave up three homers, including back-to-back blasts in the first inning. He lasted six innings and gave up five runs on nine hits but wound up with a no-decision. Sanchez had not allowed more than three runs or five hits in his previous four starts since returning from the minors.