in an hour
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
#US MLB
July 19, 2017 / 3:46 AM

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

INF Dawel Lugo was one of three prospects acquired by the Detroit Tigers in a deal for OF J.D. Martinez. Lugo was rated the Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall prospect by Baseball America. The 22-year-old was is batting .282 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs in 88 games at Double-A Jacksonville this season.

INF Sergio Alcantara was one of three prospects acquired by the Detroit Tigers in a deal for OF J.D. Martinez. The switch-hitting Alcantara was batting .279 with three homers and 28 RBIs at Class A Visalia.

INF Jose King was one of three prospects acquired by the Detroit Tigers in a deal for OF J.D. Martinez. King, 18, was playing in the Arizona Rookie League.

