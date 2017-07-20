CF Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Tigers a short-lived 3-2 lead. The last Tiger to hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth was J.D. Martinez on Sept. 16, 2014, a three-run shot at Minnesota.

RHP Michael Fulmer, who has won his past four starts, draws the assignment Thursday for the series finale. He beat Toronto on Saturday, giving up one run on two hits over eight innings.

RF Jim Adduci, who was hitting .288 with three home runs and 15 RBIs with Triple-A Toledo, was recalled and immediately inserted into the lineup. He hit .318 with seven RBIs in 13 games earlier this season with Detroit before spending nearly two months on the disabled list with a right oblique strain. He was out from May 12 to July 4. He spent the past two seasons playing in Korea. He went 0-for-2 in his first game back before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh.

LHP Justin Wilson blew his second save in 12 chances, allowing two runs on an Alcides Escobar walk, Brandon Moss double and a sacrifice fly. "I can't walk Escobar there, especially after the first pitch out on (Mike) Moustakas," Wilson said. "The walk killed me. If Moss doubles without the walk, I get Escobar out then I get a two-out pop up to end it. I just didn't pitch well enough."

LHP Daniel Norris will likely make another minor league rehab start. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Norris struggled with his command in a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Toledo and felt a twinge in his quad while covering first base. Norris is on the disabled list with a left groin strain.

RHP Justin Verlander pitched one of his best games of the year, but had to settle for a no-decision. He held the Royals to two runs on six hits over seven innings, while striking out eight and walking one. Verlander said he made a mechanical adjustment after studying film. "The only thing I can liken it to is if were to pitch like a catapult throwing, like the old school, Game of Thrones catapults as opposed to getting on top of the ball," Verlander said. "It's something I've noticed, worked on and almost immediately saw the results. ... I felt like I couldn't get the ball down in the zone very well. I couldn't get on top of my off-speed stuff. It's kind of a sneaky adjustment." Verlander is 0-3 with a 4.83 ERA in four July starts.