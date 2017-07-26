C James McCann extended his hitting streak to six games with a fourth-inning single on Tuesday. He's hitting .450 in that span, raising his season average 27 points to .228. McCann, who started the season as the No. 1 catcher, is now the backup to Alex Avila. But that could change in a hurry if Avila gets dealt before the trade deadline to a team looking for help at catcher and another lefty bat.

CF Mikie Mahtook extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning triple on Tuesday. Mahtook has become the regular centerfielder, in part because he's proving he can hit righthanders. He's batting .305 with three homers in 95 at-bats against righties this season. He hit .192 with three homers in 156 at-bats against righthanders in two seasons with Tampa Bay. "He's been much stronger against righties than his past major-league record would indicate," manager Brad Ausmus said. "That's a credit to him."

RHP Michael Fulmer responded from the shortest outing of his career by tossing eight innings on Tuesday but he still wound up with a loss. Fulmer allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out six while walking none against Kansas City. The Royals tagged him for eight runs (five earned) in 2 2/3 innings five nights earlier. Fulmer had won his previous four starts before running into the hot Royals.

LHP Daniel Norris had a second MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of his right quad and left groin injuries. The results were not immediately released. He had his rehab start with Triple-A Toledo cut short after two-thirds of an inning and 32 pitches on Sunday. Norris was placed on the 10-day disabled list after giving up five runs in four innings to San Francisco July 5.

DH Victor Martinez reached base three times on Tuesday and was robbed of another hit. Martinez hit a screamer down the right-field line in the eighth inning that was tracked down by a well-positioned Jorge Bonifacio. Martinez hit his 399th career double and added a walk and single earlier in the game. He's batting .313 over his last 17 games to raise his season average to .262.