LHP Daniel Stumpf has been solid in relief for Detroit since being brought up from the minors and the Rule 5 choice looks as though he'll be finishing the season in the majors. "He's pretty resilient," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's shown and he's told us he bounces back pretty well. We probably don't have to watch him as closely as we might with another pitcher. And he's done a nice job against lefties." He faced two lefties Sunday, striking out the first but walking the second before getting a double play to get out of the seventh. He now has a 2.25 ERA for his 27 games this season.

C Austin Romine exited Sunday's game after the sixth inning with a bruised left hand. Manager Joe Girardi said he does not expect Romine to be placed on the disabled list. Romine was injured when he was hit on the left hand and had a sizable bruise from being plunked by RHP Steve Cishek. In the second inning, he took a ball off his neck during an at-bat by SS Adeiny Hechavarria. Hechavarria swung at the 0-1 pitch in the dirt and the ball bounced into Romine's neck.

2B Dixon Machado drew a start Sunday with manager Brad Ausmus giving 2B Ian Kinsler a day out of the starting lineup, which could be the start of more playing time for the backup infielder. "Probably," was the one-word response from the manager when asked if Machado could see more playing time the final two months of the season. "He's hit well in this role," Ausmus said. "I would think at some point, whether it's later this year or next year, I think he's shown enough that you want to find out if he can play on a regular basis." Machado finished the game batting .313 in 83 at-bats spanning 41 games.

1B Miguel Cabrera continues to move up the career statistical lists into the company of elite players. Cabrera, though not having what for him is seen as a good season, collected two hits Sunday to tie new Hall of Famer Tim Raines for 79th place on the all-time hit list at 2,605. He had an RBI double and scored a run in the two-run fifth that expanded Detroit's lead to 3-0. A good sign for Cabrera is that he's back to pulling the ball again. He hit a home run to left Friday night and both of his hits Sunday were off the left field wall, the double to extreme left. Opposing outfielders have been shifting toward right on him recently because he hits the ball the other way so often. "He looks a little bit better lately," manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's been starting with a couple days of batting practice in which I think his bat was a little more lively. He's got a little more whip in his bat."

RHP Justin Verlander danced around trouble in the first four innings Sunday but retired the last seven batters he faced in pitching six scoreless innings of Detroit's 13-1 win over Houston. "Honestly," Verlander said with the non-waiver trade deadline coming up at 4 p.m. Monday. "I don't know (what's going to happen). But I do know I have control over the situation, which is a nice thing to have. Knowing that makes it easier if I do get (an offer to be traded). But I definitely want to stay here in Detroit." "I don't think he's done being a Tiger," manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's very complex to make a trade and it's even more complex when the player has a no-trade clause. And I'm not basing this on anything other than gut instinct." Verlander allowed five hits, walked three and struck out six in his 110-pitch six innings.

2B Ian Kinsler wasn't in manager Brad Ausmus' starting lineup Sunday, but just to give him a day off. Ausmus typically chooses to rest one or two of his older players in day games that follow night contests and this was one of those times for the veteran second baseman. Expect Kinsler to be playing Monday night in New York against the Yankees.

LF Justin Upton equaled his career best with six RBI Sunday on a two-run double plus the sixth grand slam of his career. Upton had four hits and now has had six RBIs in a game five times. "It's cool," Upton said of his grand slam. "Any time you hit a home run in the big leagues it's great. I was just being aggressive. That can work against you if they see what you're doing. But I wasn't going to be passive in that situation."