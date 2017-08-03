SS Jose Iglesias did not play Tuesday night against the Yankees due to a sprained right wrist. He exited Monday's game after the top of the sixth inning and, manager Brad Ausmus said x-rays were negative. Iglesias was seen shaking his hand in discomfort after striking out on a 98 mph fastball by RHP Tommy Kahnle. Manager Brad Ausmus said he did not know yet if Iglesias would be available Wednesday afternoon.

RHP Shane Greene recorded his third career save Tuesday when he notched the final five outs of a 4-3 victory over the Yankees. Greene put two on with two outs in the ninth, committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt but finished his 51st outing by throwing 24 pitches. It was Greene's first save since July 21, 2016 at Chicago.

LHP Daniel Norris (strained left groin) made throws from 120 feet before Tuesday's game against the Yankees and could throw a bullpen session sometime during the road trip. Norris was placed on the disabled list July 6 and is 4-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 16 starts this season.

DH Victor Martinez was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees as manager Brad Ausmus gave him the night off. In Monday's loss, Martinez fouled a ball off his right leg in the fifth inning and was hit in the foot in the ninth.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-1) turned in one his best outings of the season Tuesday when he allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Yankees. It marked only the second time Sanchez recorded an out in the seventh inning this season.