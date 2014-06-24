Preview: Tigers at Rangers

Two teams heading in opposite directions meet Tuesday when the Detroit Tigers visit the Texas Rangers to start a three-game series. While Texas is looking to snap its first five-game losing streak of the season, the Tigers have emerged from a lengthy slump with four straight wins to replace Kansas City atop the American League Central. The series marks Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler’s first appearance as a visiting player in Texas, where he played his first eight major league seasons.

The Rangers are a season-worst five games under .500 while scoring a total of nine runs over their last four games. “This is not where we want to be,” shortstop Elvis Andrus told the Dallas Morning News. “But there is too much baseball ahead of us for us to think badly. If we have one or two good weeks, we are back on track. We can’t take ourselves out of the race yet.” While much of the Texas lineup is struggling, center fielder Leonys Martin begins the series on a hot streak after going 6-for-14 with four walks in his last four games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Drew Smyly (3-6, 3.48 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (5-4, 5.97)

Smyly has been a victim of poor run support lately with the Tigers scoring only two or fewer in five of his last six outings. The 25-year-old is 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts this month, including seven innings of two-run ball last Wednesday against Kansas City. Smyly, who has posted a 3.88 ERA in 11 starts this season while making three relief appearances, owns a 0-1 mark with a 3.93 ERA in seven career games (two starts) against Texas.

Lewis is taking the mound for the first time since June 16, and the 34-year-old likely needed the seven days of rest. Lewis has gone 3-3 with a 6.86 ERA in his last eight starts, including a shaky outing last Monday when he allowed five runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings against Oakland. Victor Martinez is 7-for-14 against Lewis, who yielded two runs over 5 2/3 innings to beat Detroit on May 25 and is 3-2 with a 6.02 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit CF Austin Jackson is hitting .325 in 35 home games and .168 in 33 games away from Comerica Park.

2. Texas INF Donnie Murphy left Sunday’s game due to soreness in his left knee and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez is batting .404 (19-for-47) during his 12-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Rangers 3