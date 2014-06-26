Preview: Tigers at Rangers

The Detroit Tigers have bounced back with a vengeance since relinquishing the lead in the American League Central, ripping off six consecutive victories entering Thursday’s finale of a three-game series at the Texas Rangers. Detroit has piled up 37 runs in winning the first five games of its road trip to open a four-game lead atop the division. J.D. Martinez is on a white-hot tear with homers in six of his last nine games as well as a 14-game hitting streak.

The Rangers are careening in the opposite direction with seven straight losses to drop seven games below .500 for the first time since September 2008. “It’s definitely hard to comprehend a seven-game losing streak, but it is what it is,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “We knew why. We’ve got to score some runs, and we’ve got to pitch better.” Adrian Beltre continues to produce during the skid, going 7-for-8 in the series and hitting safely in five straight games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (9-4, 3.76 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-4, 4.22)

Porcello halted a three-start drought last time out by blanking Cleveland on six hits over six innings to move within one victory of double-digit wins for the sixth straight season. Porcello will be trying to conquer a nemesis in the Rangers, who battered him for eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits on May 24. He is 3-4 with a ghastly 7.41 ERA in seven career starts against Texas, which owns a robust .377 batting average against the sinkerballer.

Although Martinez is 0-3 over his last five outings, he is coming off a strong performance at the Los Angeles Angels, yielding two runs on three hits over seven innings. The 23-year-old Florida native has been hurt by the long ball surrendering six homers during his five-start winless drought. He turned in a solid outing to beat Porcello and Detroit last month, allowing one run on eight hits over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez has 11 RBIs and seven multi-hit games in his last 11 contests.

2. Texas has allowed at least eight runs 20 times - a major-league high.

3. Ex-Ranger 2B Ian Kinsler has four straight multiple hit games during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Rangers 4