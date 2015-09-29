Preview: Tigers at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have lost three consecutive games and soon may find themselves in a battle for the American League West crown. Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers dwindled the Rangers’ lead to 1 1/2 games over Houston and two over the Los Angeles Angels in the suddenly tight three-team race.

Texas closes the season with four games against the red-hot Angels, making the loss to the Tigers in the opener of the three-game set even more painful to absorb. Rangers slugger Prince Fielder - a former Detroit standout - recorded a homer and four RBIs on Monday and has driven in 11 runs over his last five games. Tyler Collins slugged a three-run shot during a five-run fifth inning as the Tigers racked up 12 hits in the opener. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera is mired in a 28-game homerless drought but leads the AL with a .336 average.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 3.88 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (11-8, 3.56)

Norris tossed five perfect innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 22 but was pulled after 63 pitches as he was making his second start since returning from an oblique injury. He is 1-1 with a 3.90 ERA in six outings for the Tigers after being acquired as part of the package that sent David Price to Toronto. Norris has struck out 24 and walked five in 30 innings for Detroit.

Hamels has won his last five decisions and is 5-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 10 starts since being acquired from Philadelphia. He has allowed just one earned run in 13 innings over his last two turns, beating Oakland and Seattle. Hamels is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two career outings against Detroit and has been hammered by Cabrera (8-for-11), who played part of his career for the Marlins while Hamels was on the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez drove in a run with a fielder’s choice on Monday and is one away from his first 100-RBI season.

2. Texas LF Josh Hamilton went 1-for-3 in the series opener as he made his second start since returning from minor knee surgery.

3. Detroit DH Victor Martinez was 2-for-3 in the opener before departing with quadriceps soreness and is questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Tigers 5