Preview: Tigers at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have halted a three-game skid and look to post another victory over Detroit when they host the Tigers in Wednesday’s finale of a three-game set. Texas is in a three-team battle for the American League West crown and leads the Los Angeles Angels by two games and the Houston Astros by 2 1/2.

The Rangers are in a good position with five games remaining to land the division crown or a wild-card berth, but they close the season with four home games against the torrid Angels. Texas posted a 7-6 victory on Tuesday to end its slide but was in danger right until the end as center fielder Drew Stubbs raced to his left to haul down a drive in the gap from Ian Kinsler that would have given the Tigers the lead. Detroit right fielder J.D. Martinez slugged a two-run homer to push his RBI count to 101 - his first career 100-RBI campaign. Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez (quadriceps) sat out the contest and is unlikely to play in the finale.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matt Boyd (1-5, 6.91 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (12-11, 3.42)

Boyd is winless in his past eight starts since winning his first of the season on Aug. 5. He received a no-decision against Minnesota in his last turn when he gave up four runs (two earned) and one hit in six innings. Boyd is 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA and four homers allowed in two career starts against Texas.

Gallardo is winless in his last three outings and hasn’t worked longer than 5 1/3 innings during a stretch of six starts. He has a 6.23 ERA and has given up 23 hits in 14 innings over his last three turns and another loss would match his career worst of 12 from 2009 with Milwaukee. Gallardo defeated the Tigers on Aug. 22 with six innings of eight-hit shutout ball and is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers LF Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-5 with a homer on Tuesday and is 11-for-29 with three homers and nine RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos (right index finger) left Tuesday’s game in the opening inning and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre had three hits and two RBIs on Tuesday and has recorded multiple hits in 11 of the past 17 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 10, Tigers 8