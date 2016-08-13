FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2016 / 3:29 AM / a year ago

Preview: Tigers at Rangers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Texas Rangers seek their seventh win in eight games when they host the Detroit Tigers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Texas waited out a lengthy weather delay on Friday and built an early seven-run lead before recording an 8-5 victory.

Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs, giving him six blasts and 11 RBIs in 10 games since being acquired from Milwaukee at the trade deadline. The Rangers maintained their seven-game lead over both Seattle and Houston in the American League West while the Tigers fell 4 1/2 behind Cleveland in the Central and 1 1/2 in back of Boston for the second wild-card spot. James McCann drove in three runs with a double and a homer - his first extra-base hits in seven games. Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 on Friday, giving him seven multi-hit performances in his last 11 contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matt Boyd (3-2, 4.69 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (12-3, 2.89)

Boyd was forced to make a relief appearance at Seattle on Tuesday, working a scoreless frame in Detroit’s 15-inning loss. The 25-year-old native of Washington has won his last two starts despite allowing three runs over five frames in each outing. Boyd has yet to defeat Texas in his career, going 0-3 with an ugly 7.63 ERA in three starts.

Hamels is coming off a no-decision at Colorado on Monday in which he gave up two runs and six hits over six innings. The 32-year-old from San Diego has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his five starts since the All-Star Break, going 3-1 in that stretch. Hamels has posted a 3-1 record and 3.46 ERA in four career starts against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland has homered in two straight contests following an eight-game drought.

2. Texas C Robinson Chirinos is 2-for-4 lifetime against Boyd, with both hits being home runs.

3. Detroit placed SS Jose Iglesias on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Tigers 3

