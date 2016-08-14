Preview: Tigers at Rangers

After ending a pair of losing streaks, the Detroit Tigers will try to end an otherwise difficult road trip on a good note when they complete a three-game series at the Texas Rangers on Sunday. A 2-0 victory on Saturday snapped the Tigers' five-game slide and also ended their six-game skid against the Rangers.

The much-needed victory kept Detroit (62-54) within 1 1/2 games of the Boston Red Sox (63-52) in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Matt Boyd and two relievers combined on a three-hit shutout, while veteran Casey McGehee recorded four hits and an RBI in his sixth game since taking over at third base for the injured Nick Castellanos. Dixon Machado, who is filling in at shortstop for the sidelined Jose Iglesias, had a hit and scored a run in his season debut for Detroit. Adrian Beltre had two of the Rangers' three hits and is batting .467 during a seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (9-3, 2.43 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (5-1, 4.38)

Fulmer suffered his first loss since June 17 on Monday despite allowing just two runs in seven innings at Seattle. He has let up three earned runs or fewer in 15 of his 18 starts, including three in a row. The former first-round pick of the New York Mets in the 2011 draft is 7-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 13 road outings.

Griffin is 2-0 over his last five starts despite sporting a 5.54 ERA in that stretch. He was knocked around for five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 frames at Colorado on Tuesday, which was the 28-year-old's 10th straight start in which he failed to complete six innings. Included in that span is a 2 2/3-inning outing at Detroit on May 7, which left Griffin with an 8.76 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera has multi-hit efforts in 12 of his last 22 games.

2. Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo is 2-for-17 with six strikeouts in a five-game stretch.

3. Texas is 12-5 in series finales at home.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Rangers 4