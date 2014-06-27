(Updated: ADDS Tigers completing sweep in 2ND graph)

Tigers 6, Rangers 0: Miguel Cabrera went 4-for-5 with an RBI double and Rick Porcello threw his first career shutout as visiting Detroit extended its winning streak to seven games and handed Texas its eighth straight defeat.

Austin Jackson drove in a pair of runs and Ian Kinsler, Victor Martinez and Nick Castellanos each had two hits for the Tigers, who completed a three-game sweep and have amassed 43 runs in winning the first six contests on the current nine-game road trip. Porcello (10-4) allowed three hits and struck out six in his second career complete game to reach double-digit wins for the sixth consecutive season.

Nick Martinez (1-5) lasted only 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and five walks to fall to 0-4 over his last six starts. The Rangers mustered only three singles en route to dropping eight in a row for the first time since August 2005.

Singles by Castellanos and Alex Avila along with a walk to Kinsler loaded the bases in the second for Detroit before Torii Hunter drew a walk to force in the game’s first run. Jackson’s two-run single in the third preceded consecutive back-to-back walks to end Nick Martinez’s night in favor of Scott Baker, who surrendered a run-scoring single to Kinsler for a 4-0 lead.

Singles by Cabrera and Victor Martinez put runners at the corner in the fourth before J.D. Martinez delivered a sacrifice fly. Meanwhile, the Rangers managed only one hit through five innings and had another threat snuffed out when Elvis Andrus hit into their third double play in the sixth after Luis Sardiñas and Leonys Martin opened the inning with singles.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kinsler extended his hitting streak to six games while Victor Martinez registered his eighth multiple-hit contest in the last 12. ... J.D. Martinez had his career-high 14-game hitting streak snapped but he collected his 18th RBI in his last 12 games. ... Cabrera drove in his 64th run to tie Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz and Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion for the major-league RBI lead.