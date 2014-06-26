Tigers dump Rangers for sixth win in row

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Tigers are in position for their second consecutive road sweep, and that pleases manager Brad Ausmus.

Running their winning streak to six games, the Tigers posted an 8-6 victory over the reeling Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park.

The unbeaten run is tied for the Tigers’ second longest of the season. The teams conclude the three-game set Thursday night.

“It’s about winning series,” Ausmus said. “When you win the first two of the three-game series, you want to win the third. It’s hard to sweep on the road.”

The Rangers (35-42) continued their slide, which reached seven straight losses. Texas last were seven games below .500 late in the 2008 season.

“It’s definitely hard to comprehend a seven-game losing streak,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “It is what it is. We know that. We have to score some runs and pitch better.”

Detroit (42-32) is 10 games above .500 for the first time since May 31. The American League Central leaders had lost seven of 10 games before the current run, which includes a 5-0 record to start a nine-game road trip. The Tigers swept the Cleveland Indians to open the trip.

Detroit roughed up Texas starter Joe Saunders early and hung on late as the Rangers tried to rally. Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, designated hitter Victor Martinez and red-hot left fielder J.D. Martinez each drove in two runs.

Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez (5-2) wasn’t particularly sharp, but the right-hander picked up the win. Sanchez allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“Sanchez pitched well,” Ausmus said. “His pitch count got up, especially in the fourth. I don’t think he was as sharp as he’s been.”

Texas did manage its second-highest scoring output during its skid. First baseman Carlos Pena hit his first home run of the season and his first for the Rangers since 2001.

The Tigers struck in the first inning for the second straight game, teeing off on Saunders for three runs. Center fielder Rajai Davis opened with a triple into the gap in left-center field and scored two batters later on Cabrera’s sacrifice fly to right.

Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez followed with doubles to score the next two runs. The former Martinez brought second baseman Ian Kinsler home and scored himself on the latter Martinez’s two-bagger.

In the third, Kinsler and Cabrera opened the inning with consecutive doubles off Saunders (0-4). Right fielder Torii Hunter singled to score Cabrera for a 5-0 advantage.

“We just want to have a good effort,” Victor Martinez said. “It doesn’t matter if we score first or not. If they score first, it doesn’t mean we’re going to lose. We have a good lineup.”

The Rangers broke through in the fourth with three runs off Sanchez. Designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo led off the inning with a single and scored on third baseman Adrian Beltre’s double.

Left fielder Michael Choice and catcher Robinson Chirinos added RBIs to help close the gap.

The two-run deficit was short-lived. Victor Martinez began the fifth with a solo home run. That proved the end for Saunders, who gave up six runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

“He hasn’t been throwing strikes,” Washington said of Saunders, “and when he throws strikes, it’s in the middle of the plate.”

J.D. Martinez deposited Texas reliever Shawn Tolleson’s first pitch into the seats in right-center field for a 7-3 edge. The bomb gave Detroit its fourth set of back-to-back homers this season.

NOTES: Texas OF Engel Beltre (fractured right tibia) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Beltre went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. ... The Tigers are 23-13 on the road, the best record in the American League. ... Texas promoted RHP Luke Jackson, RHP Phil Klein, INF Ryan Rua and OF Jake Smolinski to Triple-A from Double-A Frisco. RHP Ryan Bores was transferred from Class A Myrtle Beach to Double-A. RHP Daniel McCutchen, who had a 7.05 ERA for Round Rock, was released. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera notched his 1,243rd hit as a member of the Tigers, tying Mickey Stanley for 18th in franchise history. ... Texas manager Ron Washington said Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler would have been plunked in the old days in his next at-bat after showing up the Rangers during a home run trot Tuesday. Kinsler, a former Ranger, waved into the Texas dugout after a first-inning home run.