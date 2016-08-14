Fulmer tosses first shutout as Tigers rout Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Detroit Tigers rookie Michael Fulmer came into the dugout after the eighth inning and didn't alter his routine with a possible complete-game shutout on the table.

Perhaps more importantly, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus didn't think twice about sending Fulmer back out there.

"I did my normal thing, sat down and Brad never came and got me," Fulmer said. "My mindset was just staying focused, go back out for the ninth and try to get a win for the team."

Fulmer easily finished off his gem and the Tigers claimed a much-needed series win by pasting the American League-leading Texas Rangers 7-0 Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (63-54) took two of three over the weekend behind dominant pitching. The day after Matt Boyd and company blanked the Rangers 2-0, Fulmer did the same during his stint under a sun-splashed sky at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers (69-50) couldn't figure out Detroit's pitching after Friday's 8-5 win. After scoring eight runs in the first five innings of the opener, the AL West leaders didn't cross the plate over the next 21 frames.

Tiger hurlers allowed only three hits in Saturday's 2-0 win and Fulmer gave up just four Sunday.

Texas had never been shut out before in consecutive games within the same series in the 22-year history of the current ballpark. That lack of production didn't send up any red flags for Rangers manager Jeff Banister.

"Let's not take away from what two guys were able to do on the mound," he said. "We have a good offense. We like our offense. We like what our guys can do."

Texas couldn't get much going against Fulmer despite squaring up several of the rookie's offerings. Few hard-hit balls fell as Fulmer maneuvered efficiently through the Rangers' lineup.

"It was one of those games where you hit the ball straight to the fielders, but that's all," Texas second baseman Rougned Odor said. "Tomorrow we'll do the same thing we do every time. It's a new day, we're going to come back and do our job. Today is done."

Fulmer improved to 10-3 in his first season after needing only 112 pitches to go the distance for the first time in the majors. He struck out nine, giving him 103 punchouts on the season, and didn't walk a batter.

"I felt good," he said. "Once we got on the board with that two-run lead, I told myself with nobody on base to just pound the strike zone."

Fulmer is the 11th pitcher in club history to reach 100 strikeouts as a rookie.

Sunday's outing also marked the sixth for Fulmer in which he didn't allow a run. Ausmus had no issues with sending him back out for the ninth.

"There was no wrestling where he was at with the pitch count," Ausmus said "The opportunity for a complete-game shutout ... I didn't think twice when he came out in the eighth."

Texas starter A.J. Griffin (5-2) lost for the first time since July 10 after surrendering six runs in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up three of Detroit's four home runs.

Victor Martinez got the Tigers going with a two-run blast in the fourth just inside the right-field foul pole. It was his 21st of the season.

Ian Kinsler and J.D. Martinez added home runs in the seventh to break the game open. Kinsler's solo shot was his 22nd, while J.D. Martinez's two-run bomb to left was his 15th of the season and 100th of his career.

Miguel Cabrera finished off the power surge with his 27th homer in the ninth off Texas reliever Alex Claudio.

Victor and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and scored twice.

The Tigers went 2-4 on their road trip and return to Comerica Park for a seven-game homestand opening Monday night with the first of three games against Kansas City. Boston follows for four games.

Texas dropped to 2-3 on an eight-game homestand that ends with three against division foe Oakland beginning Monday night. The Rangers also fell 10-5 in rubber games this season, including 7-3 at home.

For the second straight game, Adrian Beltre had two hits for Texas.

NOTES: Detroit SS Andrew Romine was back in the lineup after Triple-A callup Dixon Machado started Saturday. Romine last played Fridayin the series opener. ... Texas SS Elvis Andrus, who is 2-for-15 over the first four games of the homestand, was given the day off. Jurickson Profar started in his place. ... Tigers 3B Casey McGehee, a right-handed hitter, was dropped from second to seventh in the lineup with Texas starting RHP A.J. Griffin. McGehee was 4-for-5 on Saturday and 0-4 Sunday. ... Texas used two pitchers in the losses Saturday and Sunday, tying its fewest in any home game this season. The last time the Rangers used just two pitchers in a home loss before Saturday was June 26, 2014, also against Detroit.