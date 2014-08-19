Preview: Tigers at Rays

Two teams involved in a trade deadline deal that featured one of the biggest names meet for the first time since when the Detroit Tigers visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to start a three-game series. The Tigers are 8-9 since July 31 when they acquired 2012 Cy Young winner David Price, who will pitch against his former team Thursday in the series finale. Red-hot Max Scherzer, who notched the only win for the Tigers in four games against the Rays from July 3-6, starts the opener.

Chris Archer is 4-1 over seven starts since July 5, including a win over the Tigers, and will oppose Scherzer as both teams look to turn their ship around. The Tigers have lost eight of their last 12 games and stand two games behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central while sitting in a tie with Seattle for the second AL wild-card spot. The Rays, who acquired infielder Nick Franklin and pitcher Drew Smyly along with a minor-leaguer for Price, lost their last two contests and are six games back of the second wild card.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; FSN Detroit, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (14-4, 2.98 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (8-6, 3.24)

Scherzer has been outstanding in his last 10 starts while allowing two or fewer runs in nine of them, including eight scoreless innings to beat Pittsburgh on Thursday. The 30-year-old boasts 196 strikeouts and only 46 walks - 25 and two in his last two outings - over 169 innings. Yunel Escobar is 11-for-30 with a homer against Scherzer, who is 4-2 in seven career games versus the Rays with a 2.56 ERA.

Archer has permitted three runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts after limiting Texas to one run in seven innings while striking out a career-high 12 last Wednesday. The North Carolina native surrendered two runs - on homers by Alex Avila and J.D. Martinez - in a season-high 8 1/3 innings to win at Detroit on July 5. Archer yielded just one home run in his last six starts and six in 24 outings overall.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is 9-for-32 with seven RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit RHP Jim Johnson gave up three runs (one earned) over two-thirds of an inning Sunday in his first outing with the team.

3. Rays OF Wil Myers, out since May 30 due to a fractured right wrist, could return to the lineup this week.

PREDICTION: Rays 2, Tigers 1