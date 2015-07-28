Preview: Tigers at Rays

Evan Longoria is beginning to find his best form at the right time for the Tampa Bay Rays after recording four doubles and homer during a five-game hitting streak. The talented third baseman will try to stay hot as the Rays host former teammate David Price and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in the second of a three-game set.

Tampa Bay can win its first series since the All-Star break after recording a 5-2 victory Monday, led by catcher Curt Casali’s two homers. The Rays scored more than four runs for the first time in 14 games and it won’t be easy to duplicate that against Price, who has won five of his last six decisions. The Tigers have dropped four of their last five games, allowing 16 runs in the past two, as they attempt to stay relevant in the playoff race. Yoenis Cespedes, who has been mentioned in trade talk along with fellow free agent-to-be Price, homered in two of the last three games for Detroit.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (9-3, 2.31 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 2.85)

Price has allowed three runs and 11 hits over 15 innings with 19 strikeouts and two walks in his last two starts but recorded a loss and a no-decision. The Vanderbilt product limited opponents to two or fewer runs in eight of his last nine outings and is 6-1 with a 1.65 ERA on the road in 2015. Price gave up one run on one hit, but took the loss in his only meeting with the Rays on Brandon Guyer’s RBI triple in the first inning last year.

Odorizzi yielded two runs over five innings against Philadelphia last time out without being involved in the decision, following his worst outing of the season. The 25-year-old Illinois native, who permitted six runs in his previous start at Toronto, has limited teams to two runs or fewer in 10 of his 15 outings overall. Anthony Gose is 2-for-5 versus Odorizzi, who surrendered three runs over 6 2/3 innings to lose his only career outing against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe had a pair of hits Monday and is 12-for-30 with seven RBIs in his last nine contests.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez is batting .363 with 11 homers and 56 RBIs in 74 career games against the Rays.

3. The Rays activated SS Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) from the disabled list after Monday’s game and optioned INF-OF Jake Elmore to Triple-A Durham.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Rays 0