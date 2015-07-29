Preview: Tigers at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to continue their sudden power surge and complete a three-game home sweep of the fading Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. The Rays received four homers from catcher Curt Casali and 15 runs combined in the first two games of the series after scoring 14 times in their previous seven contests – five of them losses.

Asdrubal Cabrera recorded three hits in his return from the disabled list for Tampa Bay in Tuesday’s 10-2 win and teammate Evan Longoria has registered an extra-base hit in six consecutive games. The Rays send ace Chris Archer to the mound against former Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who is winless in seven 2015 starts. Detroit dropped five of its last six games and could be edging closer to being at least a partial seller before Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Yoenis Cespedes has homered in three of the last four contests and might be one of the Tigers available.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (0-3, 5.57 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (9-7, 2.67)

Verlander showed some progress last time out when he held Boston to one run on seven hits over eight innings without getting a decision. The 32-year-old has allowed six runs or more three times in his seven starts since returning from the disabled list and the Tigers lost in all of his outings. Longoria is 7-for-25 with a homer versus Verlander, who is 6-3 with a 3.71 ERA in 13 career starts against the Rays.

Archer is winless in his last five starts, but the North Carolina native has limited opponents to two or fewer runs in three of those turns. The 26-year-old permitted one run over six innings with nine strikeouts against Baltimore in his last outing before the Rays rallied for a 3-1 win. J.D. Martinez and Alex Avila own homers versus Archer, who is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in three career outings against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers have given up 114 homers – most in the major leagues -- after surrendering five in the series.

2. The Rays dealt OF David DeJesus to the Los Angeles Angels before Tuesday’s game for 20-year-old minor-league RHP Eduar Lopez.

3. J.D. Martinez, who leads the team with 27 homers and 62 RBIs, has posted multiple hits in three of his last five games for Detroit.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Tigers 1