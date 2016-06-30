Preview: Tigers at Rays

Miguel Cabrera is heating up again, and the slugger looks to continue his power surge as the Detroit Tigers spend the final 11 games before the All-Star break on the road. The two-time American League MVP homered in each of his last two games and the Tigers will try to extend their winning streak to three Thursday, when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays for the first of four contests.

Cabrera knocked in six runs as Detroit swept a two-game interleague series against Miami to start the week, capping it with a 10-3 victory on Wednesday. Cabrera went 6-for-11 with three blasts as the Tigers took two of three from the Rays last month and is 2-for-4 lifetime against Tampa Bay’s scheduled starter Jake Odorizzi. The Rays hope to keep turning things around after taking two of three from Boston following a season-high 11-game losing streak. Brandon Guyer came off the disabled list Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in Tampa Bay’s 4-0 victory.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (9-4, 3.81 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 3.93)

Zimmermann is coming off his shortest outing of the season as he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings Friday in a 7-5 loss to Cleveland. The 30-year-old owned a 2.52 ERA after limiting the Rays to two runs over 5 2/3 frames in a win on May 22 but has posted a 6.52 ERA in five starts since. Logan Morrison is just 4-for-20 against Zimmermann, but three of those hits are home runs.

Odorizzi was not involved in the decision in his last three starts, permitting five runs in two of those outings. The 26-year-old had yielded two or fewer runs in seven of his previous nine turns while going only 3-2 and has recorded 83 strikeouts over 89 1/3 innings in 2016. Odorizzi, who is 2-1 lifetime with a 1.93 ERA against the Tigers, has kept Nick Castellanos (1-for-8) and Victor Martinez (1-for-5) under control.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe is 9-for-21 with a homer and three RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin, who has hit safely in five straight contests, is 7-for-11 versus Tampa Bay this season.

3. Rays SS Brad Miller is 9-for-17 during his four-game hitting streak and 3B Evan Longoria is 7-for-17 in the same span.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Rays 3