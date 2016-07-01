Preview: Tigers at Rays

The last-place Tampa Bay Rays have suffered through plenty of demoralizing losses this season, but Thursday’s opener of a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers may have been the worst. The Rays look to rebound after allowing 12 batters to the plate and eight runs to score in the ninth inning, as they host the surging Tigers on Friday.

Tampa Bay has dropped 13 of its last 15 overall but registered 14 hits on Thursday in the 10-7 loss, and leadoff batter Logan Forsythe continues to produce with 12 hits in 26 at-bats during his six-game streak. Detroit’s Cameron Maybin notched the big hit in the ninth Thursday, a three-run double, and is 10-for-15 against the Rays this season – including 3-for-3 versus Friday starter Drew Smyly. Rookie Michael Fulmer, who recorded a career-best 11 strikeouts and gave up one run in seven innings to beat Tampa Bay last month, takes the mound for the Tigers. Detroit, which has won three in a row, is 7-3 in its last 10 contests and can move a season high-tying four games over .500 with a victory on Friday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (7-2, 2.40 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (2-8, 5.32)

Fulmer completed only 4 1/3 innings last time out on June 22 due to dehydration but returns with a streak of seven straight starts of allowing fewer than two runs. The 23-year-old has surrendered just one home run in his last six outings with 60 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings overall. Evan Longoria launched a shot for the only run against Fulmer in Detroit’s 5-4 victory over the Rays on May 21.

Smyly is winless in his last seven starts, dropping to 0-4 in that span after permitting eight runs and 10 hits over five innings in a loss at Baltimore. The Arkansas product has recorded 100 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings but has yielded a career-high 19 home runs. James McCann is 4-for-5 with two blasts versus Smyly, who gave up three runs over 6 1/3 innings in the May 21 loss to Fulmer and the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays UTIL Nick Franklin has registered nine RBIs in the first four contests of the homestand.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera has 426 career homers, one shy of Mike Piazza for 47th place on the all-time list.

3. Tampa Bay OF Oswaldo Arcia is 9-for-20 with four RBIs in six games since being acquired from Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Rays 1