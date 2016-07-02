Preview: Tigers at Rays

Cameron Maybin is off to the best start in his career and the Detroit Tigers’ center fielder has been especially productive against the Tampa Bay Rays, going 13-for-19 with 10 RBIs. Maybin looks to extend his hitting streak to eight contests and lead the Tigers to their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Rays on Saturday afternoon in the third of a four-game set.

Maybin has six hits in the first two games of the series and Victor Martinez belted a pair of homers while knocking in six runs Friday in Detroit’s 10-2 victory to extend his hitting streak to five contests. Veteran Justin Verlander takes the hill for the Tigers on Saturday as they try to move five games over .500 for the first time this season and he will oppose promising rookie Blake Snell for struggling Tampa Bay. The Rays gave up 20 runs in the last two games and have dropped 14 of 16 contests overall while plummeting to last place in the American League East. Logan Forsythe has been one of the bright lights for Tampa Bay, going 13-for-30 during a seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (7-6, 4.30 ERA) vs. Rays LH Blake Snell (1-2, 3.54)

Verlander comes in off one of his worst starts of the season when he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Sunday. The former AL MVP had gone 3-0 in his previous four outings in June, permitting nine runs in 27 2/3 frames combined. Desmond Jennings (hamstring, day-to-day) is 4-for-11 with a pair of homers against Verlander, who is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA lifetime versus the Rays.

Snell notched his first major league victory in his fourth start last time out when he yielded four runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings against Boston on Monday. The 23-year-old had given up two or fewer earned runs in his first three starts, but has walked 10 combined over his last three. Snell has not yet matched his high of six strikeouts in his debut against the New York Yankees and opponents are batting .301 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay SS Brad Miller matched his career high with his 11th homer Friday and has reached double digits three straight seasons.

2. Martinez, who has 11 RBIs during a current five-game hitting streak, is batting .354 with 14 homers and 65 RBIs in 81 career games against the Rays.

3. Tampa Bay UTIL Taylor Motter was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Friday’s game and OF Steven Souza Jr. (hip) was activated from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Rays 3