Preview: Tigers at Rays

Michael Fulmer won American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 and is showing no early signs of a sophomore slump. Fulmer will make his third start as the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers continue their nine-game road trip with a visit to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game set.

The Tigers opened their trek by winning two of three at nemesis Cleveland, which beat Detroit in 14 of 18 meetings a year ago. Fulmer looks to continue the momentum against an opponent he dominated in two starts last season, striking out 21 and permitting one run over 14 innings. Tampa Bay will be glad to return home after going 1-6 on its seven-game road trip, dropping the final three games in Boston. "We're not going to be perfect all year long," said right fielder Steven Souza. "As a team, we have to be able to pick each other up."

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detrot, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (1-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (0-0, 4.50)

Fulmer gave up three early runs but got through six innings and struck out seven to beat Minnesota in his last turn. He opened the season by tossing six scoreless innings of four-hit ball against Boston but did not factor in the decision. The 24-year-old Fulmer held Tampa Bay to a collective .128 batting average in his two starts, with Evan Longoria reaching him for a solo homer.

Matt Andriese bounced back from a rocky season debut to limit the New York Yankees to one run and five hits over six innings in a no-decision last time out. The 27-year-old lasted four innings against Toronto on April 7 and was tagged for five runs (four earned) in four innings. Andriese has made five appearances (one start) against Detroit, logging a 1-1 mark with a 5.73 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera left Sunday's game due to lower-back tightness but hopes to play in the series opener.

2. Rays OF Corey Dickerson is 7-for-17 over his last five games.

3. Tigers C Alex Avila is 7-for-10 with two homers and five RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Rays 3