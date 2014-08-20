Tigers bounce back, top Rays in 11 innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Brad Ausmus would love to believe in the theory of the carryover win or momentum.

All the Detroit Tigers manager could verify Tuesday was that his club came from four runs down to a complete a massive 8-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

That Detroit required 11 innings to do so and had to rally twice was irrelevant. For the second time in 11 games, the Tigers posted a victory after falling four runs down.

“We definitely needed a win,” Ausmus said after Detroit (67-56) remained tied with the Seattle Mariners for the second American League wild card. “We need to win every day. To come back, take the lead, take it twice, it’s nice.”

Even nicer was that one of Detroit’s missing offensive contributors was key in two scoring innings, including in the decisive 11th.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler began the 11th with a triple off the glove of diving right fielder Kevin Kiermaier. Reliever Grant Balfour then walked Torii Hunter and then Miguel Cabrera intentionally to load the bases.

The right-hander forced in a run with a walk to designated hitter Victor Martinez, giving Detroit a 6-5 lead and forcing manager Joe Maddon to insert Jeff Beliveau. The left-hander’s one-out wild pitch improved the lead to 7-5, and catcher Bryan Holaday’s sacrifice fly added the Tigers’ final run.

“I wouldn’t have dove if I wasn’t 100 percent,” Kiermaier said. “I‘m still trying to figure out how I missed it. I had a good read on it and I dove and I thought for sure I had it. Once a runner’s on third with no outs, it’s really hard to pitch because the odds are in their favor. I put the loss on my shoulders.”

Kinsler, the leadoff hitter who is batting just .221 since the All-Star break, finished 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Balfour (1-5) allowed three runs on three walks and a hit without recording an out.

”That’s the story of my season,“ Balfour said. ”I see guys go out and make the same pitch and a play gets made, and I feel like it’s frustration for me because time in and time out that play hasn’t been made (for me). It’s been tough. You don’t expect a guy to make that play. Definitely aggressive, a great dive at it.

“Obviously, (if) he comes up with it, I‘m sitting one out, nobody on, or stay back and it’s a runner on first. You can pitch a little more when I have a runner on first, as opposed to a runner on third.”

Jim Johnson (5-2) threw a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win in his second outing for the Tigers. Closer Joe Nathan recorded his 26th save despite allowing a run in the bottom of the 11th on two singles and a walk, all with two outs.

Tampa Bay (61-64) lost its third consecutive game.

Left fielder J.D. Martinez’s 17th homer of the season in the eighth off right-hander Joel Peralta gave Detroit its first lead at 5-4, and capping a comeback from an early four-run deficit.

Tampa Bay tied the game, 5-5, in the bottom of the eighth on the first big-league RBI by rookie designated hitter Vince Belnome. Tigers reliever Joba Chamberlain was roughed up for two hits and a walk in the inning, but he escaped a bases-loaded situation to avoid further damage.

“We can’t look ahead. We can’t worry about what everybody else is doing,” Chamberlain said. “We’ve got to focus on what we do.”

Separate video reviews cost the Rays, one erasing a Tampa Bay homer, another correcting an out call that cost Cabrera a two-out RBI.

Tigers right-hander Max Scherzer allowed four runs -- three on a first-inning homer by James Loney -- on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven innings. Chamberlain cost him his chance to beat the Rays for a fifth straight start and become the first AL pitcher to 15 wins.

“We’ve definitely seen better from him,” Ausmus said, “but it wasn’t a terrible outing.”

Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer was charged with four runs (one earned) on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He lasted six innings in each of his previous five starts.

NOTES: Tigers LHP David Price, who won the American League Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay in 2012, will face his former team Thursday. He was dealt to Detroit at the July 31 trade deadline. ... RHP Kevin Whelan accepted his assignment to Triple-A Toledo. Whelan was outrighted by the Tigers on Sunday. ... Rays RF Wil Myers could soon return to major league club, manager Joe Maddon said. Myers (broken right wrist) is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham. ... Rays OF David DeJesus (broken left hand) and C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique) took pregame batting practice and are expected to begin rehab assignments soon.