Preview: Tigers at Reds

One day after ending their losing streak, the Cincinnati Reds look to make it two wins in a row Wednesday, when they host the Detroit Tigers as the four-game interleague series shifts to Great American Ball Park. After beginning the set with a 6-0 defeat that extended its skid to three games, Cincinnati earned a split at Comerica Park on Tuesday with a 5-2 triumph.

Todd Frazier homered twice and Jay Bruce also went deep for the Reds, who totaled four runs during their slide. Miguel Cabrera’s streak of four consecutive multi-hit performances came to an end as he went 1-for-2 with an RBI. The slugger is 10-for-17 with nine RBIs over his last five games, driving in at least one run in each contest. The loss was only the third in nine games for the Tigers, who were held to fewer than three runs for the first time since a 6-1 setback against Oakland on May 3.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (6-2, 2.44 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.85)

Price is coming off his second consecutive complete game and third of the season, a shutout against Cleveland on Friday in which he scattered seven hits while striking out eight. The 29-year-old, who hadn’t tossed a shutout since 2012 with Tampa Bay, has allowed fewer than three earned runs in each of his last five outings. Price has made two career starts versus Cincinnati, going 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA.

Cueto came away with a no-decision in Chicago on Friday after yielding four runs and seven hits over seven innings against the Cubs. The 29-year-old Dominican had given up a total of six earned runs over his previous four outings. Cueto, who never has faced Detroit, will be starting at home for only the third time in his last eight turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez (knee) is scheduled to rejoin the team this weekend.

2. Frazier’s second blast Tuesday, which capped his fifth career multi-homer effort, was his 500th hit in the major leagues.

3. Cincinnati OF Marlon Byrd (fractured wrist) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Reds 2