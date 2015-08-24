Preview: Tigers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have lost nine games in a row to fall into last place in the National League Central. The Reds will try to break out of that funk when they host the similarly-slumping Detroit Tigers on Monday in the makeup of a game that was rained out on June 18.

Cincinnati is running out a pitching rotation of all rookie starters and those young arms have been taking some lumps of late. Reds’ pitchers allowed a total of 26 runs while being swept in a four-game series at home by the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend, though Raisel Iglesias’ 13 strikeouts in Sunday’s 4-0 setback provided a highlight. The Tigers looked like they were ready to jump back into the American League wild-card race with three straight wins last week but managed only five runs in three consecutive home losses to the Texas Rangers over the weekend. Detroit will turn to its own rookie starter when Buck Farmer goes up against Keyvius Sampson of the Reds on Monday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Buck Farmer (0-2, 8.39 ERA) vs. Reds RH Keyvius Sampson (2-2, 4.43)

Farmer is getting another chance to start with Daniel Norris and Anibal Sanchez on the disabled list. The rookie has been operating out of the bullpen this month and was reached for three runs in 1 1/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs in his last appearance on Tuesday. Farmer is making his first appearance against the Reds and went 0-2 with a 9.20 ERA in his three starts earlier this season.

Sampson had a two-start winning streak come to an end against Kansas City on Wednesday, when he was knocked around for four runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old allowed a total of six runs in his previous four career appearances, spanning 17 innings. Sampson is looking for his first win at home, where he owns an 0-2 record with a 6.75 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is 17-for-31 during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce, who went 7-for-12 in three games against Detroit in June, is batting .138 in August.

3. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler is 12-for-28 with six extra-base hits in the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Reds 5