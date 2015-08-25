10-run inning carries Reds past Tigers

CINCINNATI -- The Detroit Tigers interrupted a seven-game homestand to travel to Great American Ball Park for a makeup game Monday night. At first, it seemed like a worthwhile trip for the Tigers, who led by five runs after four innings.

That was before the Reds snapped their nine-game losing streak in emphatic fashion.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips hit a two-run home run, and shortstop Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot to spark a 10-run sixth inning, lifting the Reds to a 12-5 victory over Detroit, which lost its four straight.

Suarez went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBIs and three runs, and Phillips went 2-for-4 with a homer, a triple and four RBIs as the Reds (52-71) prevented what would have been their first 10-game losing streak since 1998.

“We needed something positive to happen around here,” said Cincinnati left fielder Skip Schumaker, who hit a two-run single in the sixth. “It was a good way to (end the losing streak), to fight back. Nice to see some smiles in here, for sure.”

Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto added a two-run homer in the eighth off Guido Knudson. Collin Balester (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory.

The Tigers grabbed the early lead on home runs by right fielder J.D. Martinez and third baseman Nick Castellanos.

Detroit right-hander Buck Farmer pitched well in his first start since July 31. In 5 1/3 innings, he allowed only three runs on three hits, but two were sixth-inning homers that sparked the Reds’ rally.

Suarez hit a solo shot off Farmer, his ninth. Following a walk to Votto, Phillips crushed his 10th homer just inside the left field foul pole, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 5-3.

“I had some success,” Farmer said. “Things were going good. We were hitting the ball. Then, in that one inning, things fell (apart). A couple hits fell in ...”

Detroit (59-65) then went to its bullpen, and the move didn’t work out.

Right fielder Jay Bruce’s RBI double off Al Alburquerque made it a one-run game. Alburquerque (3-1) took the loss after allowing three runs without retiring a batter.

Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out against Tom Gorzelanny.

Neftali Feliz came on and fanned pinch hitter Ivan De Jesus Jr. before allowing left fielder Schumaker’s two-run single on a 1-2 pitch, putting the Reds ahead 6-5.

“One guy after the next came up with a big at-bat,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Guys took advantage of some mistakes.”

A bloop two-run double to right by Suarez and a two-run triple by Phillips, both off Feliz, capped Cincinnati’s first 10-run inning since 2005.

The Tigers provided Farmer with an early cushion.

Consecutive singles by second baseman Ian Kinsler and first baseman Miguel Cabrera put runners at first and third. Kinsler went 3-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Martinez then homered on a 1-0 pitch from Reds rookie right-hander Keyvius Sampson into the home bullpen in left-center, putting Detroit ahead 3-0.

While Martinez launched a missile, Castellanos’ homer two batters later was a majestic fly to left, making the score 4-0.

Cabrera’s double down the left field line scored Kinsler with Detroit’s fifth run in the fourth.

After throwing 100 pitches through four innings, Sampson’s night was done. He allowed five runs and nine hits.

Farmer, meanwhile, held the Reds hitless until center fielder Jason Bourgeois’ single with one out in the fifth. An inning later, Farmer could only watch from the bench as Cincinnati pounded out hit after hit.

“Buck did a pretty good job,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “I think he got tired. He hadn’t started in a while. Then it blew up.”

NOTES: Cincinnati had its first 10-run inning since August 19, 2005 vs. Arizona. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips became the first major league player to homer and triple in an inning since Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion did so May 7, 2014, vs. Philadelphia. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single. ... The pitching matchup for the postponed game June 18 was Tigers RHP Justin Verlander vs. Reds RHP Mike Leake, who has since been traded to the Giants. Both of Monday’s starting pitchers -- Tigers RHP Buck Farmer and Reds RHP Keyvius Sampson -- were in the minors at the time. ... Reds RHP Collin Balester earned his first victory since May 15, 2012, while a member of the Tigers.