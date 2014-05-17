Preview: Tigers at Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers are trying to get some revenge for a loss in the American League Championship Series and are off to a good start. The Tigers will try to clinch the three-game series when they visit the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Detroit, which suffered a 4-2 loss to the Red Sox in the ALCS, took Friday’s opener 1-0 as Max Scherzer outdueled Jon Lester in a game that was played through rain.

Boston has dropped three of its last four games to drop below .500 at 20-21 and is having some problems offensively from everyone other than David Ortiz. Boston managed three hits in Friday’s setback and Jackie Bradley Jr. (.200) and Will Middlebrooks (.197) are producing very little from the bottom of the order. Torii Hunter became a key figure in the ALCS when he tumbled into the Boston bullpen trying to catch Ortiz’s grand slam in Game 2. Hunter got some personal revenge on Friday as the only player in the contest with multiple hits, including the lone RBI.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (6-1, 3.22 ERA) vs., Red Sox RH John Lackey (5-2, 3.57)

Porcello has won five straight starts and allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last three turns. The 25-year-old has issued only six walks in 44 2/3 innings and is fully recovered from the tightness in his left side that forced him to leave a start at Baltimore on Monday after six innings. Porcello was removed from the rotation for the playoffs last October and got in one appearance in the ALCS against the Red Sox, surrendering an unearned run on two hits without recording an out.

Lackey is just as sharp as Porcello of late and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four straight starts after holding the Texas Rangers to two runs over seven innings last weekend. The veteran struck out nine in that turn and owns 52 punchouts in 53 innings. Lackey made one start against the Tigers in the ALCS and yielded four hits and struck out eight in 6 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up the Game 3 win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (sore left knee) has missed the last two games and is day-to-day.

2. Detroit RHP Luke Putkonen (elbow) had his rehab assignment cut off and is expected to be examined by Dr. James Andrews next week.

3. Ortiz is 18-for-36 with five home runs during his nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Tigers 2