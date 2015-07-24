Preview: Tigers at Red Sox

One of the reasons the Detroit Tigers are leaning more toward selling than buying at the trade deadline is the inconsistency of former ace Justin Verlander. The 2011 American League MVP will try to lock up his first win of the season when the Tigers visit the stumbling Boston Red Sox in the opener of their three-game series on Friday.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that Detroit, which won the AL Central each of the last four seasons, would be more inclined to sell at the July 31 deadline with Miguel Cabrera on the disabled list and the starting pitching behind David Price not what it used to be. The Tigers went 3-4 on a seven-game homestand out of the All-Star break and head to Boston for the start of a 10-game road trip one game under .500 (47-48). The Red Sox came out of the break on the road, starting and ending the 0-7 trek with walk-off losses after Jose Altuve’s blast ended Thursday’s 5-4 setback. Former Tiger Rick Porcello will try to find the magic against his old club as Verlander looks for that elusive win on the other side.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (0-3, 6.62 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (5-10, 5.79)

Verlander struggled through his worst start of the season against Baltimore on Sunday, when he was ripped for seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 32-year-old allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his six starts since coming off the disabled list on June 13 but was knocked around for 20 runs over 15 2/3 frames in the other three. Verlander is 3-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 career starts against the Red Sox.

Porcello went 15-13 with a 3.43 ERA for the Tigers last season before being shipped to Boston for left fielder Yoenis Cespedes over the winter and has not lived up to the $82.5 million contract extension he signed with the Red Sox. The New Jersey native surrendered a pair of home runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday and has yielded 18 overall this season – matching his total from 2014. Porcello has been better at home, going 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA in eight starts at Fenway Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval is 0-for-11 with four strikeouts in his last three games.

2. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler is 10-for-20 with seven runs scored in his last four contests.

3. Boston RHP Alexi Ogando has allowed eight runs in 6 1/3 innings over his last five appearances.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Red Sox 6